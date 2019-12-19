Real Madrid: Marco Asensio uses football amid injury recovery

By Colin Millar

Marco Asensio has touched a football for the first time in five months since suffering knee ligament damage, as highlighted by Marca.

The Real Madrid forward suffered the long-term injury in late July with no official word of when he is expected to return to action.

The official diagnosis was confirmed within hours of the player suffering a knee injury in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal, with fears he will now be out for the entirety of the campaign.

The Spain international left the pitch on the stretcher and suffered knee ligament damage, with the long road to recovery beginning in the aftermath.

Initial reports in Diario AS suggested the former Real Mallorca player could miss between six and nine months with the injury while Marca are more fearful, suggesting a minimum of an eight-month absence.

Asensio suffered the injury in the 64th minute of the pre-season clash against the Gunners, going to ground in agony with his hands covering his face and appearing to be in distress.