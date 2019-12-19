Arsenal want Sevilla teen Antonio Zarzana

By Colin Millar

Arsenal are monitoring a move for Sevilla’s teenage midfielder Antonio Zarzana according to reports in the media.

It is claimed by reports in Spain that Mikel Arteta will be the new permanent Gunners boss and he will make the 17-year-old his first signing at the North London club.

Zarzana is a Spain Under-17 international and has been involved with Sevilla Atletico - the Andalusian club’s de facto reserve side and is tipped for a bright future in the game.

A report in El Desmarque, drawing on reports elsewhere, claims the teenager is already on Arsenal’s radar with Liverpool and Real Madrid among the clubs to have previously expressed an interest in the midfielder.

Zarzana signed his first professional contract with Los Rojiblancos in May 2018 and has gone from strength to strength in the time since with scout reports suggesting he is the star of the youth sides.

Arteta remains a senior coach at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola but is expected to be announced as new Gunners boss imminently.

