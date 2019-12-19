NEWS
Thursday December 19 2019
Barcelona suffered from El Clasico exhaustion
By Colin Millar

Barcelona players underperformed in Wednesday night’s El Clasico because of physical exhaustion, according to Marca.

The home side struggled to assert themselves in the midweek encounter against Real Madrid, securing a scoreless draw in a game in which they were second best.

The visiting side appeared to the fitter and faster side, with their high pressing game causing Ernesto Valverde’s side plenty of problems throughout and dominating territorial possession.

The report states that Barcelona players were physically exhausted by the end of the match as they struggled to deal with the intensity from the Madrid players.

It is claimed by the report that the Catalan giants are now longing for the winter break in La Liga so that they can rest and recuperate following a demanding schedule.

Valverde’s side have to negotiate a home clash against Alaves on Saturday but there will be no letup in January, with a Catalan derby away to Espanyol and their participation in the Spanish Supercopa on the horizon.

Football Italia website
 
 

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Website Terms Of Use | About Us