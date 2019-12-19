Barcelona suffered from El Clasico exhaustion

By Colin Millar

Barcelona players underperformed in Wednesday night’s El Clasico because of physical exhaustion, according to Marca.

The home side struggled to assert themselves in the midweek encounter against Real Madrid, securing a scoreless draw in a game in which they were second best.

The visiting side appeared to the fitter and faster side, with their high pressing game causing Ernesto Valverde’s side plenty of problems throughout and dominating territorial possession.

The report states that Barcelona players were physically exhausted by the end of the match as they struggled to deal with the intensity from the Madrid players.

It is claimed by the report that the Catalan giants are now longing for the winter break in La Liga so that they can rest and recuperate following a demanding schedule.

Valverde’s side have to negotiate a home clash against Alaves on Saturday but there will be no letup in January, with a Catalan derby away to Espanyol and their participation in the Spanish Supercopa on the horizon.