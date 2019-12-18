Sergio Ramos praises Real Madrid's 'personality' in El Clasico draw

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was looking for positives following their 0-0 El Clasico draw away at Barcelona.

The Spanish international cleared an effort from old rival Lionel Messi off the line in the first half, as both sides struggled to create chances to score in a feisty game in Catalonia.

But despite the result, and Real Madrid remaining in second place in the La Liga table, the veteran defender was pleased with his team's performance at full time.

"When you do not win you cannot be happy, but a positive result here is always a positive," he told reporters after the game, as reported in The Guardian.

"I felt we deserved more from the game, and today we have seen a Real Madrid side with real personality."

"It is always difficult to come here, but we took the game to them and caused problems."

"We were more controlled than we have been in previous Clasicos and did not make as many mistakes."

"We had a game plan to press them high, and we did that well."

"We are in a really positive spell at the moment, and we could have had two penalties today and won the game."

"But we leave here with a smile on our faces."

Real Madrid now end 2019 with a home tie against Athletic Bilbao, returning to La Liga action away at Getafe after the winter break, quickly followed by a trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.