Wednesday December 18 2019
Ernesto Valverde satisfied with El Clasico draw
By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was in pragmatic mood following their 0-0 El Clasico draw with Real Madrid.

Neither side created much in terms of goal scoring chances, with a total of eight yellow cards handed out in a tense battle at the Camp Nou, with the Catalan side remaining top of La Liga.

"It was a game that was filled with disputed battles, with both teams having good periods during the match," he told Marca in his post-match interview.

"There has been a lot of tension and cards, but that is a classic situation in El Clasico."

"We end the year level with Real Madrid (only top by goal difference), and that is frustrating."

"Of course we wanted to win, but against a strong opponent that is not always possible, and it is complicated."

Valverde also confirmed that midfielder Sergio Busquets was omitted from the starting line up after developing a virus overnight, with a decision on his fitness made less than an hour before kick off.

