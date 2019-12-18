Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid deserved El Clasico victory

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes his side did enough to win their El Clasico clash with Barcelona.

The two fierce rivals played out a first goalless draw between them since 2002, in a scrappy battle at the Camp Nou, with neither side able to find a breakthrough, with defence coming out on top on the night.

However, despite a lack of clear cut goal scoring opportunities, the Frenchman was clear in his view they should have taken all three points away from the Camp Nou.

"We deserved to win this game," he told an interview with Marca after the game.

"But that is football, as you do not always get what you want from games."

"I am happy with the performance and I congratulate the players, but we need be more clinical."

"When you get chances away from home at a place like Barcelona, you have to take them."

"However I am pleased with what the players have done, but we had chances to win."

Zidane also praised the performance of the returning Gareth Bale, who was denied a late winner by VAR, and Zidane confirmed he remains a key part of the Real Madrid squad for the rest of the season.