Ivan Rakitic rues Barcelona's lack of killer touch in El Clasico draw

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic was left frustrated as La Blaugrana battled out a 0-0 draw at home to Real Madrid in tense El Clasico clash.

Referee Alejandro Hernandez handed out eight yellow cards - with the Croatian international picking up the first one after 21 minutes - in a bad tempered encounter at the Camp Nou.

However both sides did have chances to score, and the 31-year old believes the hosts had enough opportunities to pick up a vital win against the arch rivals.

"We are happy (at full time) and our form is positive at the moment," he told reporters from Marca at full time.

"But that final pass, or final touch of quality in front of goal was missing tonight."

"Real Madrid made it difficult for us from the start, but we got back in the game, and deserved the result."

Barcelona now keep their position as the La Liga leaders, ahead of Zinedine Zidane's side on goal difference, with their home game against Alaves their final match of 2019.