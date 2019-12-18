La Liga Line Ups: Barcelona v Real Madrid

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona welcome arch rivals Real Madrid to the Camp Nou tonight in their eagerly anticipated rearranged El Clasico tie.

Manager Ernesto Valverde makes just one change from the side that drew 2-2 away at Real Sociedad at the weekend, with Nelson Semedo coming in for Sergio Busquets.

The Portugese international will start at right back, with Sergi Roberto moving into midfield for the hosts.

Spanish international Busquets was named in the original starting line up, however he has been withdrawn ahead of kick off due to illness, with Ivan Rakitic taking his place.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane makes three changes to his line up following their dramatic 1-1 draw at Valencia this weekend.

Ferland Mendy is back following a suspension, and he replaces Nacho Fernandez at left back, with Casemiro and Gareth Bale coming in for Luka Modric and Rodrygo Goes.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenlget, Alba, De Jong, Rakitic, Roberto, Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

SUBS: Neto, Umtiti, Vidal, Busquets, Alena, Perez, Fati

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Casemiro, Bale, Benzema, Isco

SUBS: Areola, Militao, Nacho, Modric, Jovic, Rodrygo, Vinicius