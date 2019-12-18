Karim Benzema the best 'nine' in football - Griezmann

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has been hailed as the best ‘number nine’ striker in world football by Antoine Griezmann.

The two French forwards are set to go head to head in Wednesday night’s El Clasico at the Camp Nou stadium, but Barcelona forward Griezmann hailed Benzema as an elite player.

Griezmann will be involved in his first Clasico after joining the Blaugrana in a €120m deal from Atletico Madrid this summer but has faced up against Benzema in multiple Madrid derbies.

“Everyone always doubts Benzema and then gets 15 or 20 goals a year. He is the best number nine out there,” Griezmann told Movistar+.

“My father is very proud to see his son playing for Barcelona. I want to leave my name in the history of this club.

“I am enjoying being a Barcelona player.”

Even though the two players are French, they are not international teammates as Benzema has been banished from the international setup by current boss Didier Deschamps.

Benzema has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 but has excelled for Madrid over a decade-long career but has flourished in front of goal since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last year.

The former Lyon forward netted 30 goals last campaign all competitions and is on his way to a similar tally this time round with 16 strikes in 21 outings.