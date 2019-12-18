Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze on Chelsea shortlist

By Colin Millar

Highly-rated Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze is on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist for January, according to The Telegraph.

The 20-year-old Nigerian is enjoying an impressive rise to prominence for the Yellow Submarine’s first-team squad after only making his debut in November last year.

The Nigerian international is now a regular in Javi Calleja’s side having already made 16 appearances in La Liga this campaign and looks set to have a bright future at the top level.

He penned a new deal at the club in October which is claimed to have a €100m release clause which will be in place for the next two years before dropping to €80m in the third year, which would allow the player to move for less and reward his loyalty.

Chukwueze’s fellow Nigerian John Obi Mikel played almost 250 games for the West London club between 2006 and 2017, while his skillset could be suited to the Premier League.

The Blues are emerging from a FIFA transfer ban in January and will be looking to strengthen their ranks.