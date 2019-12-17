Joao Felix wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at club level

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is hopeful he will play with Cristiano Ronaldo at the same club one day.

The two are international teammates with Portugal but Ronaldo - who turns 35 in January - is at the different end of the scale in terms of his career.

Felix joined Atleti in a club record €126m deal from Benfica this summer and has scored four goals in 17 appearances for the side to date this campaign.

The 20-year-old was in Turin to collect the Golden Boy award which he secured after a sterling breakthrough season at the Lisbon giants last season, where he netted 20 times.

The Portugal international was chosen by a panel composed of 40 journalists from the main Italian and international media.

“No one knows the future but I would like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo even at club level,” Felix explained to Sky Italia.

“He's always been very good to me, gives me compliments and has been close to me. Ronaldo for me is an idol, I grew up watching him play.”