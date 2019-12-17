Barcelona: Arturo Vidal no longer wants Inter transfer

By Colin Millar

Arturo Vidal is no longer interested in joining Inter from Barcelona after the Italian side exited the Champions League, say El Mundo Deportivo.

It follows on from a front page of El Mundo Deportivo last week claiming that the two clubs would be discussing the deal as part of meetings surrounding their Champions League clash - which resulted in the Nerazzurri falling to the Europa League.

A report in ESPN Deportes claimed Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde view Vidal as an ‘essential’ player but had feared the player will leave for Inter.

The Chilean midfielder has started just five matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in four different matches in La Liga to date.

The 32-year-old has experience in Serie A having played at Juventus for four years before joining Bayern Munich in 2015.

“If in December or when the season ends I do not feel that I am important at Barcelona, I will have to find a solution and expand horizons to feel important,” Vidal told TV3 in Catalonia last month, in a fresh hint that he may seek a move as early as this winter.

A report in Gazzetta dello Sport from November reiterated Inter boss Antonio Conte has highlighted the central midfield area for strengthening this coming window.

“Interest from Inter? I lived very nice moments with Antonio Conte,” Vidal admitted in an interview with Chilean outlet El Mercurio, as cited by Marca, in October.

“The quality leap I enjoyed was thanks to him. In football the most important thing is trust and when a Coach of that prestige gives it to you, then you improve a lot.”

In August, a report in FcInterNews claimed that the Nerazzurri had received positive signals from the Catalan giants over the summer months over a possible move and that Vidal himself is open to the move.

The Chilean looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich.

Vidal, has previously consistently reiterated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou - where he played an important role in winning the title last season.

However, the arrival of Dutch international Frenkie De Jong at the club has pushed him further down the pecking order in Ernesto Valverde's side, and Inter boss Conte is waiting to make an offer should he look to move on from Catalonia.

With two years still to run on his contract, Vidal will not be a cheap option, and the Blaugrana are likely to demand in the region of €25m for the 32-year old, if Conte wants to be reunited with the player he won three league titles with at Juventus.

“I would follow him everywhere, even in war,” he was once quoted as saying about the Coach.