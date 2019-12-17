NEWS
Real Madrid: It would be a mistake to swap Pogba for Bale - Calderon
By Colin Millar

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes the club would make a mistake to swap Gareth Bale for Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos with his fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

There have been multiple reports in Spain that Madrid are prepared to make a landmark offer for Pogba in which they will also include forward Bale, whose long-term future at the club has been under scrutiny.

The French international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and with less than two years remaining, it is now entering a critical stage.

Pogba could leave for free that summer or his transfer valuation could be significantly reduced next summer if a new agreement has still not been reached.

“They are talking here about a swap deal, either Bale or James [Rodriguez] for Pogba,” Calderon told an interview with talkSPORT.

“I think they are only rumours. But I think it would be a mistake, especially to let Bale go.”

It could be that United decide to cash in on their star midfielder - who has missed three months of action with injury - in order to generate reinvestment in other areas of their squad.

