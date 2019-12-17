Real Betis expect Giovani Lo Celso to join Tottenham permanently

By Colin Millar

Real Betis chairman Angel Haro expects Giovani Lo Celso to join Tottenham permanently but would be ‘delighted’ if he did not.

Haro’s comments were outlined in Estadio Deportivo as he was quizzed on Betis signings next year and the future of the 23-year-old, for whom Spurs hold a €32m purchase option.

The Argentine is on a season-long loan deal from Real Betis but has started just one Premier League match to date this campaign - a draw against Sheffield United last month.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player has started just one of the eight matches under new boss Jose Mourinho and indeed he was brought on as a 89th minute substitute against Bournemouth recently.

Such a situation is said to have accelerated the Argentina international’s desire to leave the North London club - where he was due to join on a permanent basis next summer, according to a recent report in Marca.

Lo Celso netted for Spurs in a rare start at Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League last month but the dismissal of his fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino - who was a big factor behind his move to Spurs - may impact on his future.

It is possible that the player returns to Real Betis either on a permanent basis or is sold elsewhere.