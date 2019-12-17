Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz staying amid Barcelona, Real Madrid links

By Colin Millar

In-demand midfielder Kai Havertz will remain at Bayer Leverkusen for the rest of the season, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The German international is said to be a long-term target of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with a host of clubs from the English Premier League and Bayern Munich.

It was claimed last month by ESPN FC that the Blaugrana are ramping up their interest in the 20-year-old and sent scouts to watch him take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

The Catalan giants have been linked to the 20-year-old alongside Liverpool and most strongly of all, Bayern Munich while Diario AS spoke of the interest back in July.

Marca recently claimed the German international was interesting the Blaugrana, Bayern and also Madrid - who may enter the frame for a move.

“Barcelona have a lot of the ball, but there are lots of teams that do that these days, not only Barcelona,” Havertz is cited as saying recently by Marca.

“Real Madrid, for example, are a team that have a lot of possession, although they've been a bit less efficient than Barcelona in recent years.

“They're [Bayern] probably the biggest club in Germany and there are many players that were very successful at a young age that went there.

“Therefore, I get linked with Bayern, but we'll see what happens. There are players that want to stay close to their family and others say, 'I want to live in another country'.

“There's something clear: if you want to be a star in Germany, you can't go wrong with Bayern.

“I think I've picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen, I know the rhythm of these international matches and I'm confident that I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany.

“For the moment, I want to have a good season. Afterwards, we'll see.”