Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare eyed by Real Madrid

By Colin Millar

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, according to a report in Diario AS.

The 20-year-old has become a regular in the midfielder of the Ligue 1 side and has impressed in the Champions League this year against the likes of Valencia, Chelsea and Ajax.

The France Under-21 international helped his side to a commendable second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last time out and has been involved in 22 matches for the side to date this campaign, including starting all six European games.

However, it is said that Lille value the player around the €60m mark and even rejected a €40m approach for his services from English club Wolverhampton Wanderers this campaign.

Indeed, the report adds that Valencia, Sevilla, Napoli, Manchester United or even Tottenham - with Jose Mourinho said to be a big fan of the player - all have eyes on Soumare.