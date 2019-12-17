Real Madrid want Rennes teen Eduardo Camavinga

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid hold an interest in signing teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from French club Rennes, according to L'Equipe.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 17 - starting 16 - league matches for his club to date this campaign, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among the clubs also linked.

Last month, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from L’Equipe claiming Rennes have put a €60m price tag on the player, although he has no plans to exit the French club at this stage of his career.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes' system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.

He celebrated his 17th birthday in November and Madrid officials are said to be considering his incorporation into their Castilla side.