Real Madrid closed out matchday five of La Liga with a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice against Rayo goalkeeper Emil Audero. The victory moved Real Madrid level on points with Barcelona at the top of the standings.

How Los Blancos Ran Away With It

Mbappé opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Florian Lejeune fouled Alvaro Carreras in the area. Three minutes later, Carreras exchanged passes with Mbappé and finished to double the lead after Lejeune had lost possession under pressure from Vinícius Júnior.

Jude Bellingham made it three before the interval, converting Vinícius Júnior’s cut-back after the Brazilian had driven down the left. Real Madrid therefore took a commanding three-goal advantage into half-time, with Mbappé also hitting the post late in the first half.

Rayo Vallecano reduced the deficit in the 51st minute when Sergio Camello scored after a turnover, and the visitors created further openings as they tried to work their way back into the game. Thibaut Courtois made saves during Rayo’s improved second-half spell, while Pedro Díaz struck the post.

Mbappé settled the contest in stoppage time, finishing a move created by Arda Güler to make it 4-1 and complete his brace, as detailed in the original match report. The second goal took Mbappé to seven goals in six appearances in all competitions.

Where This Leaves the Table

The result took Real Madrid to 12 points from five matches. They were level with Barcelona, who had also collected 12 points from four games and were due to play Levante on Sunday. Real Madrid sat second in the table at that point because Barcelona had played one match fewer.

Team Points Matches Played Barcelona 12 4 Real Madrid 12 5

Bellingham’s goal was his third of the season. Carreras also played a decisive role, winning the penalty for Mbappé’s opener before adding Real Madrid’s second goal himself. Mbappé’s two goals, meanwhile, supplied the first and final strikes of a match Madrid controlled in the opening half.

What Happens Next

According to Al Jazeera, Real Madrid are due to travel to face Elche on Tuesday, while Rayo Vallecano host Espanyol in their next league fixture.