Atlético Madrid won 3-0 away to Real Sociedad at Anoeta, with Alejandro Grimaldo’s penalty, Jonathan David’s first Atlético goal and a late strike from Giuliano Simeone settling a contest that had been tight for long spells, according to Diario AS.

Atlético turn a tight game into a 3-0 win

The match offered little for much of the opening hour. Real Sociedad enjoyed periods of pressure but created limited danger for Jan Oblak, while Atlético had early attempts through Kang-In Lee and Morten Hjulmand.

Real Sociedad also threatened from set pieces. Luka Sucic had an opportunity after a corner, and Sergio Gómez’s free kick required a save from Oblak. The teams remained level as the second half developed in similarly even fashion.

The turning point came in the 81st minute when the ball rebounded onto Job Ochieng’s hand inside the area. Referee Juan Martínez Munuera awarded a penalty, and Grimaldo converted to put Atlético ahead. It was Grimaldo’s first goal for the club.

Atlético then made the most of the spaces available. David scored his first goal in rojiblanco colours after receiving Grimaldo’s pass, holding off Sergio Gómez, dribbling and finishing. Giuliano Simeone completed the scoring late on after a strong run.

A cagey contest decided by efficiency

Real Sociedad had more possession but Atlético produced more shots. Match statistics carried by AS listed the home side with 53.6% possession to Atlético’s 46.4%, while the visitors recorded 11 shots compared with four for Real Sociedad.

Stat Real Sociedad Atlético Madrid Possession 53.6% 46.4% Shots 4 11

The scoreline was shaped by Atlético’s finishing in the closing stages. The first goal arrived from the penalty decision, before David and Giuliano Simeone added two more in the final phase of the match to turn a close contest into a clear away victory.

Remiro disputes the penalty, Grimaldo hails a much-needed win

Álex Remiro said after the match that he disagreed with the penalty decision, arguing that the ball had rebounded before striking Ochieng’s hand. He also said that, in his view, the result did not reflect Real Sociedad’s performance before the penalty.

Grimaldo described the victory as important following two defeats. He said he had endured a difficult start to the season without a proper pre-season after the World Cup, but felt his level was improving.

Atlético’s Victoria said the team remained in a building process and had more to improve. Victoria also credited the substitutions and the use of a more advanced striker in David with helping to change the shape of the game.