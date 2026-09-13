Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1 in La Liga on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice and Álvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham also finding the net, according to Managing Madrid. The victory gave Real Madrid four wins from their opening five matches of the season.

Madrid established a three-goal lead before the interval, but Rayo responded after the break and created a period of pressure before Mbappé added the late fourth. Sergio Camello scored Rayo’s goal as the visitors attempted to cut into the deficit.

Key Moments in a 4-1 Victory

Mbappé opened the scoring from the penalty spot before linking up with Carreras, who scored Madrid’s second in quick succession. Vinícius Júnior then found Bellingham on the edge of the box, and the midfielder made it 3-0 before half-time.

Rayo began the second half strongly. The visitors struck the post with a long-range effort before Camello scored to halve the deficit. Rayo then came close again from distance, but Thibaut Courtois parried the shot away as Madrid faced a more difficult spell.

Denzel Dumfries had an opportunity from a header that required an excellent save. Bellingham also had another chance as the match settled, before Arda Güler set up Mbappé for Madrid’s fourth goal with minutes remaining. Mbappé’s second completed the scoring and secured the 4-1 result.

Goal Scorer Team Detail 1 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid Converted penalty 2 Álvaro Carreras Real Madrid Linked up with Mbappé 3 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Found by Vinícius Júnior 4 Sergio Camello Rayo Vallecano Second-half reply 5 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid Set up by Arda Güler

What the Result Means

The starting side included Yan Diomande, who made his first start for the club, alongside Dumfries and Carreras. Fede Valverde captained Real Madrid. The match also featured Güler, whose assist for Mbappé’s late goal helped Madrid restore their three-goal advantage after Rayo’s second-half response.

Real Madrid’s four wins from five represent a positive opening run. The result also showed the contrast between Madrid’s productive first half and the pressure Rayo generated after the interval. Rayo’s fightback made the contest less comfortable for a spell, but Madrid ultimately added a late goal to finish with a 4-1 victory.