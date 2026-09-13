Barcelona have agreed a new long-term contract with Hamza Abdelkarim, extending the 18-year-old Egyptian forward’s stay at the club through 2030 with improved terms and a higher release clause. The club confirmed the development this week, and Hansi Flick addressed the renewal directly at his Saturday press conference.

The move follows a preseason in which Abdelkarim was Barça’s leading scorer with four goals, output that clearly shifted the calculus around a player still considered a long-term project rather than an immediate starter. Barcelona have been here before with academy products this summer, having already sorted out improved terms for Marc Bernal and revisited release-clause structures more broadly in a recent round of contract talks covered by Football España.

Why Flick wanted to keep him

Flick was blunt about the reasoning behind the renewal when asked about it.

“The club has done a great job. He’s a player who performed well in preseason and is competing with other players. He’s a different type of player and a great prospect for the future of the club. We had to keep him,” Flick said, as relayed by Barca Blaugranes.

The numbers behind the new deal

According to Tribuna, citing Barcelona’s official statement, the fresh terms extend Abdelkarim’s previous deal by an extra season and lift his release clause substantially.

Term Previous Deal New Deal Contract end date June 2029 June 2030 Release clause Lower (unspecified) €150 million

Abdelkarim will keep working with the first-team training group, and Flick has left the door open to using him “when appropriate” as the season develops. Barcelona have made similar bets on academy talent recently, a pattern also visible in how the club handled the promotion path outlined by Xavi and the coaching staff for other emerging squad members.

What happens next

There is no indication from the club that Abdelkarim is being fast-tracked into a regular starting role. The message from Flick and the renewal itself points to patience: keep him inside the group, protect the asset, and let his opportunities come as preseason form translates into competitive minutes.