Atlético Madrid’s refusal to let Julián Álvarez leave for Barcelona has apparently pushed FIFA into rewriting one of its core transfer regulations. MARCA report that FIFA will modify Article 17 of its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players from January 1, 2027, in time for the following transfer window. Álvarez, for now, stays put at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Why the Álvarez saga forced FIFA’s hand

Álvarez made clear he wanted out of Atlético this past window, with Barcelona the specific destination he was chasing. Los Colchoneros would not budge on the price attached to his release clause, and the standoff dominated headlines through the World Cup period and into the start of the new La Liga season, as Football España detailed at the time. Further reporting on the documentation involved only underlined how entrenched Atlético’s position was.

The release-clause problem at the centre of it

MARCA puts the figure at $580 million, an amount that effectively made a move impossible regardless of Barcelona’s genuine interest. Under FIFA’s reported changes, clubs would be required to set release clauses closer to a player’s real market value rather than using a figure designed purely to block a departure. That principle would echo the kind of clause structures already being discussed elsewhere in Spanish football, including in Barcelona’s own contract negotiations. Separately, outlets covering the broader FIFA reform have described Article 17 as governing the consequences of terminating a contract without just cause, with the aim of making compensation calculations more objective and proportionate, though an agreed clause could still be taken into account and reviewed if deemed excessive.

Atlético’s stance, Barcelona’s interest

Atlético’s refusal was not framed as a negotiating tactic that softened over the summer. The club held its line on the $580 million figure throughout, with Barcelona the only concrete suitor named in the reporting around the dispute. That combination – a club unwilling to move and a fixed astronomical number – is precisely the scenario FIFA’s revised framework is said to target.

What the change could mean in practice

According to MARCA, the new rules are designed to protect players caught in situations like Álvarez’s, stopping clubs from setting deliberately unrealistic clauses while still giving clubs protection once a contract is actually terminated. The stated goal is to make it easier for a player to leave a club he no longer wants to represent, without stripping selling clubs of recourse. Contractual stability is expected to remain part of the picture rather than being discarded altogether, and the broader intention appears to be predictability over unpredictability when a dispute like this one arises.

What happens next

The revised Article 17 is due to take effect on January 1, 2027, positioning it to apply from the following transfer window rather than retroactively to Álvarez’s current deal. Per MARCA, Álvarez will remain at Atlético at least until that window opens, which is when the situation with Barcelona could realistically be revisited under the new framework. Exactly how the Football Tribunal treats clauses at the scale of Álvarez’s own remains to be tested once the rules are actually in force.