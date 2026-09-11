Real Madrid remain the Spanish club with the greatest capacity to spend on salaries and transfers after LaLiga published its latest Squad Cost Limits on Thursday. Real Madrid’s ceiling has risen from €761 million to a record €832 million, according to figures released by the league.

Real Madrid and Barcelona widen the financial gap

Barcelona have also made significant progress, with their limit climbing from €432.8 million last year to €582.769 million. The increase is largely the result of cuts to structural, non-sporting costs, revenue from the club’s VIP-box financial lever and the opening of a new tier at Camp Nou, which increased income and enabled the club to bring spending back within its limit after years of financial strain.

Barcelona’s improved position has coincided with what the source described as a productive transfer window. Real Madrid, meanwhile, spent more than any other Spanish club on strengthening their roster during the window, underlining the financial strength reflected in their higher ceiling.

What the salary limits reveal about LaLiga’s hierarchy

The Squad Cost Limit covers pay for players, the head coach, assistant coach and fitness coach, plus spending on reserve teams, academies and other sporting sections. For the registrable squad, it factors in fixed and variable salary, benefits, image-rights payments, transfer-fee amortization, social security contributions, termination compensation, bonuses and agents’ fees.

The ceiling is calculated from projected income after structural expenditure and scheduled debt repayments are subtracted. Clubs submit their proposed limits, which must comply with LaLiga’s financial-control rules and be approved by the league’s Validation Body. If a proposed figure does not guarantee stability, the body can lower it to a sustainable level.

Atlético Madrid sit third with €361 million, a long way behind the two leading clubs. At the other end, Sevilla’s €20 million limit is the lowest in the top flight, below those of Girona (€35 million) and Mallorca (€34 million).

Club 2026-27 Squad Cost Limit Real Madrid €832.7 million Barcelona €582.7 million Atlético Madrid €361.2 million Girona €35 million Mallorca €34 million Sevilla €20.1 million

Barcelona’s gains face a future test

Barcelona may no longer be over their limit and may have completed a strong transfer window, but the club cannot afford complacency. It is due to return to Montjuïc for several months during the 2027-28 season, a move expected to reduce revenue and, in turn, affect its salary limit. Under the current process described by LaLiga, club limits must comply with the financial-control rules and receive approval from the league’s Validation Body.