Real Madrid have agreed a contract extension with Thibaut Courtois, according to Madrid Voice, which cites Fabrizio Romano as the source of the report. The Belgian goalkeeper’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season, but the reported agreement would keep him at the Bernabéu until at least summer 2028.

The report lands just days after Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-1 in their opening Champions League group match of 2026-27, a game in which Courtois was again central to the win. Since joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, the shot-stopper has racked up 338 appearances across all competitions for the club.

A veteran shot-stopper still delivering at the top level

Courtois remains Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper eight years into his spell at the club, and the club’s willingness to extend his stay reflects the level he has continued to show rather than any short-term stopgap arrangement. Madrid Voice notes that he has continued performing at a very high level, which appears to be the driving factor behind the extension rather than a lack of alternatives on the market.

That said, the same report makes clear Real Madrid have yet to secure a long-term successor in goal, which adds some context to why the club wanted to lock down its current No. 1 rather than leave the position unsettled. It is the latest in a run of contract business at the Bernabéu, following the recent renewal for Vinícius Júnior, and comes alongside reports that Arda Güler has committed to a new deal through 2032 and that Jude Bellingham is in talks over his own extension.

What comes next for Courtois and Real Madrid

Courtois has previously spoken of his wish to retire at Real Madrid, and if his form holds up, an extension of this length gives the club another season, at minimum, to assess whether that ambition becomes reality. The reported deal running through summer 2028 does not resolve the longer-term succession question, which Madrid Voice suggests will only be addressed when the club feels the time is right.

What remains outstanding is any official confirmation from Real Madrid itself. The primary report attributes the agreement to Romano rather than a club statement, and no financial terms or contract details beyond the reported expiry date have been made public. Formal confirmation, when it arrives, would be the next logical step in a story that, for now, rests on reporting rather than an announcement from the Bernabéu.