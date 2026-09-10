Marc Casado has explained his reasoning behind leaving Barcelona on a season-long loan for Deportivo, according to Barca Blaugranes. The midfielder completed the switch right at the end of the summer window, and he has now detailed why a previous impression of the Galician club proved decisive.

Casado had been linked with other clubs before eventually opting for Deportivo, who returned to La Liga after securing promotion last season. The deal was only finalised in the closing stages of the market, catching some observers by surprise given the interest from elsewhere.

A Memory From Three Years Ago

Casado revealed that his connection to Deportivo dates back three years, when he played there with Barcelona’s reserve team and held talks with the club at the time. Barça ultimately offered him a route into the first team instead, so that potential move never materialised.

Even so, he came away from that reserve-team fixture with a lasting impression of the club, citing the stadium, the fans and the way the match itself unfolded. When Deportivo came calling again this summer, that memory played a significant part in pushing him toward the decision to join.

Casado also made clear his gratitude toward Barcelona, describing it as the club that has given him everything up to this point. He stressed, however, that his attention is now firmly fixed on his new side, pointing to the ambition within the Deportivo squad and their belief that they have the quality to enjoy a strong campaign.

What Comes Next for Casado

Casado will now be looking to make his mark at a Deportivo side that has started life back in the top flight solidly, picking up eight points from their opening four league matches. It mirrors the situation facing other academy graduates who have left the Blaugrana in search of regular football this summer, including Hector Fort’s move to Real Sociedad and Jofre Torrents’ departure to Ajax.

For now, the focus for Casado is straightforward: helping a newly promoted Deportivo build on their early-season form and establishing himself as a fixture in their midfield across the campaign.