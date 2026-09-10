Manchester United are set to open negotiations with Barcelona over left-back Alejandro Balde, according to ESPN. Manchester City’s reported activity in the same round-up concerns a different player entirely: Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, not the Barcelona full-back.

Why Manchester United Are Opening Talks for Balde

Nicolo Schira reports that Balde could leave Barcelona with Manchester United having shown concrete interest in the 22-year-old, and that direct talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes, are expected very soon. ESPN sources had already told the outlet on Monday that the Red Devils were monitoring Balde’s situation at Barcelona because of concerns that Luke Shaw will not be able to sustain three games a week across the Premier League and the Champions League.

United have been casting a wide net at left-back this window, having also enquired about Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall earlier in the summer. The renewed push for Balde, whose valuation and wider market interest have been tracked closely by Spanish outlets, suggests Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford still views the position as unresolved.

Manchester City’s Separate Transfer Move

The Balde story should not be confused with Manchester City’s own business elsewhere in the market. Fabrizio Romano reports that a proposal from City is coming for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, with the timing of the approach still unclear but City expected to be firm once they move.

Schira adds that Fernández himself is pushing for the transfer, and that City are confident of getting a deal for the Argentina international done at around €130m. Personal terms are not expected to be a stumbling block given the player’s own willingness to leave Stamford Bridge. Nothing in ESPN’s reporting places City in the Balde negotiations; that interest, where it has existed at all this window, has come from United.

What Happens Next

The concrete next step, per ESPN’s sourcing, is direct contact between Manchester United and Jorge Mendes, expected imminently. No formal bid, agreed fee, or personal-terms breakthrough has been reported at this stage for Balde, and Barcelona have not been reported as accepting any framework for a sale.

With the Premier League window edging toward its close, United will need to move quickly if talks with Mendes are to translate into an actual proposal to Barcelona. Whether the Blaugrana are willing to negotiate at all remains the open question that talks with the player’s camp are designed to answer.