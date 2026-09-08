Real Madrid will be without Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva for Tuesday’s Champions League league-phase opener against Inter Milan, with all three ruled out through suspension, according to Get Spanish Football News.

The trio are serving bans carried over from the 2025/26 campaign after each was shown a red card in their final European appearance last season, the report notes.

Six absences test Mourinho’s options

José Mourinho’s midfield options are further thinned by the suspensions, which come on top of three separate injury absences. Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy remain unavailable for selection, leaving the head coach with six senior players missing for the visit of Inter. Los Blancos have been finalising preparations at Valdebebas, as detailed in Football España’s coverage of Real Madrid’s training session ahead of the fixture.

Champions League league phase begins in Madrid

Real Madrid open this season’s Champions League campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu, where they welcome reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan on Tuesday evening for the first of their league-phase fixtures. The report describes all three suspensions as carrying over from last season’s European run, though it does not specify the disciplinary incidents that produced the bans. Referee assignment details for the match are covered separately in Football España’s report on the officials for Real Madrid vs Inter, while the visit follows a testing weekend outlined in the site’s coverage of Real Madrid’s defeat to Real Betis.

Player Reason unavailable Eduardo Camavinga Suspended (red card, 2025/26 Champions League) Arda Güler Suspended (red card, 2025/26 Champions League) Bernardo Silva Suspended (red card, 2025/26 Champions League) Rodrygo Injury Éder Militão Injury Ferland Mendy Injury

What happens next

Real Madrid’s immediate focus is Tuesday’s kickoff against Inter Milan, the first test of Mourinho’s squad depth in this season’s league phase. The report does not indicate when Camavinga, Güler or Silva will next be eligible, nor does it name Real Madrid’s following Champions League opponent.