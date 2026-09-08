Radio Marca journalist David Sanchez has declared that Fermín López is now worth at least €150m, pointing to the Spain midfielder’s explosive start to the 2026-27 season as evidence of his rising stock at Barcelona. It is worth stressing this is Sanchez’s own assessment rather than a confirmed Barcelona asking price, bid, or release clause figure.

The 23-year-old has become one of the names driving conversation around Barca Blaugranes‘s coverage this week, with Sanchez grouping him alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Rodri, and Pedri as players Barcelona fans should be watching closely. His comments frame López not as a squad rotation option but as someone the club should now be valuing among its most important assets.

How Fermín López started the season

López returned from injury in time for the opening of the 2026-27 campaign and has wasted little time making an impact, contributing four goals and two assists across Barcelona’s first four matches. That form has helped Hansi Flick’s side open the season with a perfect record and top the La Liga table, with López’s role in the win over Athletic Club among the highlights of his early-season run.

The turnaround is notable given how the previous campaign ended for López. An injury picked up late last season ruled him out of the World Cup, a period he has described as the worst of his career, which makes his current form and expanding attacking role all the more significant for Barcelona’s early-season momentum.

The gap between the €150m claim and previous interest

Sanchez’s valuation stands in sharp contrast to a figure he cited from last season, when he said Chelsea had offered €40m for López. The eightfold gap between that reported bid and his current €150m assessment is central to Sanchez’s argument that López’s market standing has been transformed by his performances.

He also referenced Atlético Madrid supporters’ reaction to Barcelona’s €100m offer for Julián Álvarez as a point of comparison, suggesting López’s current value should provoke a similar response if a rival club came calling. That reference is context within Sanchez’s remarks rather than evidence of any live negotiation involving López himself, and no club has been reported as making a fresh offer for the midfielder.

What the assessment means for Barcelona

Sanchez’s framing of López as a regular starter for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team reflects how far his standing has grown, though that characterisation comes from his own assessment rather than official confirmation. What is on the record is the statistical picture: four goals, two assists, and a return from a serious injury setback inside the first month of the season.

That form alone makes the €150m figure a talking point worth tracking, even if it remains Sanchez’s valuation rather than one issued by Barcelona itself. Whether that number gains wider traction across Spanish football media will likely depend on López sustaining this level of production as the season progresses.