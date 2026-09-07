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Real Madrid players Aurélien Tchouaméni, Thiago Pitarch and Endrick rejoined group training on Sunday, according to Managing Madrid, as they work to be ready for the team’s Champions League debut against Inter Milan next Tuesday.

The report says all three missed more than a month of preseason training, making a place in the starting lineup unlikely. Their return nevertheless gives José Mourinho three players back in the group as Madrid begin preparations for the Inter match.

Background & Prior Coverage

The update arrives after Real Madrid’s frustrating loss against Real Betis. Managing Madrid reports that Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva will be unavailable through suspension, leaving Mourinho to rebuild his midfield for the European fixture.

Tchouaméni’s return is particularly relevant in that context, given the reported absences in midfield. Pitarch and Endrick have also resumed work with the group, adding to the available training options as the side prepares for Tuesday.

The report does not present any of the three players as an immediate solution. Instead, it says Tchouaméni, Pitarch and Endrick will use the coming days to improve their conditioning while gaining confidence and familiarity with Mourinho’s system after their time away from group training.

Conditioning Comes First

That focus on conditioning is important when assessing the significance of Sunday’s session. A return to group work confirms that the trio have taken part in training, but it does not confirm that they are ready to start against Inter.

After missing more than a month of preseason work, their readiness for match action remains a decision for the coaching staff. The next few days of preparation will provide further context as Mourinho considers his options for the Champions League opener.

What This Means for the Inter Squad

Having Tchouaméni, Pitarch and Endrick back among the group gives Mourinho additional players to work with ahead of Inter, even though the source considers starts unlikely. With Camavinga, Güler and Bernardo Silva unavailable through suspension, the returnees add depth to a squad preparing for an important fixture.

Photo by Zekai Zhu on Pexels

The key question is whether any of the three are included in the matchday squad and, if so, in what role. Sunday’s training return is a positive availability update, while the decisions around selection will offer a clearer indication of how close each player is to competing.