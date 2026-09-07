UEFA have appointed English referee Michael Oliver to take charge of Real Madrid’s Champions League opener against Inter Milan on Tuesday, according to Managing Madrid. The fixture at the Bernabéu marks the first matchday of the competition and represents each side’s Champions League debut this season.

Real Madrid’s official website confirmed the appointment, noting that Oliver’s assignment kicks off at 9:00 p.m. CEST with coverage split between Orange TV and Movistar Plus+ in Spain. Los Blancos will also be monitoring the visitors’ form after a strong start to the season, a subject covered in detail regarding team news ahead of the Inter clash.

Oliver’s history with Real Madrid in Europe

Tuesday’s match will be the sixth time Oliver has officiated a Real Madrid fixture in European competition, a run that stretches back to the 2017/18 season. The full record, as listed by Real Madrid’s official site, is below.

Competition Fixture Result Champions League 2017/18 (QF, 2nd leg) Real Madrid vs Juventus 1-3 UEFA Super Cup 2022 Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Champions League 2023/24 (Group stage) Braga vs Real Madrid 1-2 Champions League 2025/26 (First phase) Olympiacos vs Real Madrid 3-4 Champions League 2025/26 (QF, 1st leg) Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich 1-2

That list puts Real Madrid’s record with Oliver in charge at three wins and two defeats across those five matches. It’s a body of work that has drawn scrutiny in Spain before, part of a broader conversation touched on in this recent look at Real Madrid’s relationship with match officials.

Madrid need a response

The appointment lands at an awkward moment domestically. Real Madrid go into the tie needing to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Real Betis last Friday, per Managing Madrid, adding extra weight to an already high-stakes European opener.

Photo by Zekai Zhu on Pexels

What happens next

Oliver is due to take charge of Real Madrid’s meeting with Inter at the Bernabéu on Tuesday, with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m. CEST. The match will be broadcast in Spain via Orange TV and Movistar Plus+.