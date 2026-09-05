Real Betis beat Real Madrid 1-0 in La Liga on Friday, with substitute Troy Parrott scoring the only goal before goalkeeper Álvaro Valles saved a stoppage-time penalty from Kylian Mbappé, according to the Guardian. The result marked a significant setback for José Mourinho’s side in Seville.

Real Betis claim late win over Real Madrid

Parrott, introduced in the 68th minute, broke the deadlock in the 81st when he reacted quickest after Thibaut Courtois parried a header into his path. Real Madrid were handed a route back into the game deep into stoppage time when Natan brought down Vinícius Júnior inside the area, but Valles guessed correctly to save Mbappé’s spot-kick and preserve Betis’s lead.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo on Pexels

The Republic of Ireland forward’s intervention proved decisive in a match that had swung back and forth in its closing stages. Mbappé had already struck the crossbar four minutes after falling behind, underlining how narrow the margins were.

How Betis held on in Seville

The clash began at a high tempo before the pace dropped after the interval in the Seville heat. Substitute Carlos Espí appeared to have salvaged a point with a spectacular bicycle kick from a Vinícius cross, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR review, a scenario that will draw fresh scrutiny of how officiating decisions have shaped Real Madrid’s league fixtures this season. Nelson Deossa then nearly settled the contest with a long-range effort after spotting Courtois off his line, only for the goalkeeper to recover and make the save.

Moment Minute Player Detail Betis goal 81′ Troy Parrott Reacted after Courtois parried a header into his path Disallowed equaliser 85′ Carlos Espí Bicycle kick ruled out for offside after VAR review Penalty save 90+’ Kylian Mbappé Álvaro Valles saved the spot-kick to preserve the win

The defeat ended Real Madrid’s perfect start to the league campaign, a run that had included the kind of attacking output detailed in coverage of Mbappé’s early-season scoring form and the unbeaten opening under Mourinho.

Mourinho says Madrid deserved more

Mourinho argued afterwards that his side had controlled the game, dominated possession and created plenty of chances despite the result. He said he could not fault the attitude or individual performances of any of his players, adding that deserving to win does not translate into points on the board.

The Portuguese coach also suggested that Betis’s players were more streetwise than his own, framing Madrid’s squad as comparatively honest in front of a supportive home crowd. It was a rare below-par result for a Madrid side that had otherwise started the season strongly, and Mourinho’s frustration was evident in how he described the manner of the loss.