Lamine Yamal has been added to Barcelona’s captains for this season, according to Fabrizio Romano, who cites Mundo Deportivo. The move was decided both by head coach Hansi Flick and by a vote among the players themselves.

Lamine Yamal Added to Barcelona Captains

The confirmation marks a notable step for the young forward, who has been folded into the club’s leadership group barely a few years removed from his first-team debut. Romano’s report frames the decision as a joint one, with Flick’s backing running alongside the dressing room’s own ballot in favour of including him.

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No further detail has been given on how the wider captaincy group is now composed, and Barcelona have not attached any further statement to the update beyond what Mundo Deportivo relayed. The report stops short of laying out an order of seniority or explaining how Yamal’s addition affects the armband on any given matchday.

What’s Been Confirmed So Far

Detail Reported Fact Player added Lamine Yamal Status Added to Barcelona’s captains for this season Decision made by Hansi Flick and a players’ vote Source Mundo Deportivo, via Fabrizio Romano

For now, this is the extent of what has been officially relayed: Yamal joins the captaincy group, with both coach and squad said to be behind the call. Any further breakdown of the group’s structure will depend on subsequent confirmation from the club or additional reporting from Spanish outlets.