Barcelona are set to work on several contract improvements following the close of the summer transfer window, with Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas among the youngsters expected to receive improved terms. According to Diario Sport, via Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona have already started talks on Espart’s new deal and want to increase his release clause from €20m to €150m.

Barcelona are also in talks with Farinas, who has been promoted to Hansi Flick’s squad for the 2026-27 campaign. His release clause is also reported to be €20m, and it is expected to rise to reflect his position as a first-team player. No revised figure for Farinas has been reported.

Two academy graduates now inside Flick’s squad

Espart and Farinas have both moved into Flick’s senior set-up. Espart has made an impressive start to the season, according to the report, and has already been promoted to the senior squad. He has also been handed the No. 12 shirt.

Farinas has likewise been promoted to Flick’s squad for the 2026-27 campaign. The reported contract discussions place both players among the young members of the squad whose existing terms are being reviewed after their promotions.

What the figures actually say

The clearest proposed figure so far belongs to Espart. Raising his clause from €20m to €150m would add €130m to the current amount and set the new figure at seven and a half times the existing clause. The proposed increase remains subject to the reported negotiations on his new contract.

Farinas’ clause is currently reported to be €20m, but Barcelona have not put a public figure on where it could land once negotiations are concluded. His case is therefore distinct from Espart’s, despite both players being involved in talks over improved terms.

Hamza Abdelkarim is also reported to be due an improved contract shortly, with his release clause set to rise to €150m. That reported figure concerns Abdelkarim’s separate situation and does not establish a proposed clause for Farinas.

Why Barcelona are moving now

The reported discussions follow the promotions of Espart and Farinas to the senior set-up. Barcelona are reviewing the terms of the two youngsters as part of a wider series of contract improvements after the transfer window.

Espart’s reported €150m clause would replace his current €20m provision if an agreement is reached. In Farinas’ case, the club are reported to be seeking an increase, while the eventual amount has not been disclosed.

The report also notes that Flick values Farinas and has said the midfielder deserves first-team minutes. That assessment comes alongside the player’s promotion to the first-team squad and the ongoing discussions over his terms.

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What happens next

Talks on Espart’s new deal are already under way, according to the reported Sport story, while Barcelona are also in discussions with Farinas. The club are separately expected to finalise an improved contract for Abdelkarim shortly.

For now, the reported details are most specific in Espart’s case: Barcelona want to raise his clause from €20m to €150m. Farinas is also expected to receive revised terms, but no new release-clause figure has been reported.