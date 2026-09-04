Gabriel Jesus completed his move from Arsenal to Barcelona on Tuesday, and the Brazilian confirmed at his presentation that he accepted a significant salary reduction to get the transfer done. ESPN report that the two clubs agreed a deal worth up to €15 million (£12.85m), including a sell-on fee, with Jesus signing a three-year contract at Camp Nou.

Why the Barcelona deal came together

The move developed quickly over the weekend after Barcelona failed to land their top striker target, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. Jesus said he only learned of the Blaugrana’s interest a week before his unveiling, having previously had a chance to join the club a decade ago before he instead signed for Manchester City. That earlier opportunity, he explained, is one he never expected to see revisited at 29, as covered in Football España’s report on the confirmed transfer.

His path to Camp Nou was complicated by two difficult years in north London. Jesus fell out of favour at Arsenal after suffering an ACL injury in 2025, with Mikel Arteta preferring Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres ahead of him even once he returned to fitness. He insists he is now fully recovered and ready to contribute immediately.

The fee and contract details

Barcelona and Arsenal settled on a package worth up to €15 million, with a sell-on fee built into the structure, according to ESPN. Jesus has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, tying him to the club through the 2028-29 season.

Jesus confirmed the wage reduction was substantial without putting a figure on it, framing it instead as the price worth paying for a dream he had carried since his teenage years at Palmeiras. He stressed that Barcelona also had to make an effort of their own to get the deal over the line, suggesting the negotiation required movement from both sides rather than a one-sided concession.

Barcelona’s striker decision

Jesus arrives to fill a gap left by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres this summer, a vacancy that had already prompted plenty of speculation across Spanish football, as detailed in Football España’s coverage of Barcelona’s striker search. He is now the only natural No. 9 in Hansi Flick’s first-team squad, joining an attack that includes Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

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Being cast as the club’s alternative once Alvarez slipped away does not sit uneasily with him. He said what bothers him is any suggestion he is not a good person, or being kept away from playing football altogether, rather than being viewed as a second choice.

What the move means for Barcelona

Jesus described the last two years as genuinely complicated following his knee injury, which kept him out of action for almost a year before he worked his way back into Arsenal’s side. He now considers himself fully fit and ready to give everything for his new club.

For Barcelona, the calculation is straightforward on paper: a recognised centre-forward, recovered from injury, arriving on reduced terms to lead a line otherwise stocked with wide forwards and wingers rather than out-and-out No. 9s. How much of Jesus’s old Arsenal wage he actually left behind remains unconfirmed beyond his own description of a significant drop, but the willingness to accept one at all speaks to how badly he wanted this particular move to happen.