Real Madrid will be without Arda Güler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva for their Champions League opener against Inter, according to Madrid Universal, which cites Mundo Deportivo. The tie is scheduled for September 8 at the Santiago Bernabéu, with all three players reportedly serving suspensions carried over from red cards picked up in their final Champions League appearances of the previous campaign.

Why Güler, Camavinga and Silva are suspended

Per the report, Güler and Camavinga were both sent off for two yellow cards in the quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, a match Real Madrid lost 4-3 to exit the competition. Güler’s second booking reportedly came after the final whistle for complaints to the referee, while Camavinga picked up his in the closing stages. Both are said to have received one-match bans.

Eduardo Camavinga controls the ball while playing for Real Madrid.

Bernardo Silva’s case is different in origin but the same in effect. The report says he was shown a straight red while playing for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the round of 16 second leg, for deliberately handling the ball to stop a goal, with Vinícius Júnior converting the resulting penalty. Bernardo Silva’s situation and Camavinga’s role under José Mourinho have both drawn scrutiny in recent weeks. UEFA rules reportedly wipe yellow cards between seasons but carry red-card suspensions forward, meaning Mourinho cannot call on any of the three unless an exceptional pardon is granted.

A difficult start to Madrid’s European campaign

According to the report, Real Madrid failed to progress beyond the quarter-final stage in the previous Champions League campaign, and Inter represent a tricky opening assignment in the new league phase. The report also notes several unrelated injury absences within the squad, though a full list is not established. Recent form under Mourinho has otherwise been positive heading into the fixture.

Inter Milan players celebrate during a UEFA Champions League match.

Who partners Federico Valverde?

The report frames the central selection question as who lines up alongside Federico Valverde in midfield with three regulars unavailable. Aurélien Tchouaméni’s fitness is also raised as a factor in that decision, though his exact status requires further confirmation. Inter’s visit to the Santiago Bernabéu on September 8 will be the first test of how Mourinho solves the puzzle.