Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, and SPORT1 reported that Hansi Flick responded to the news as Barcelona coach on Sunday. Flick said the announcement had left him sad while praising the Argentine icon as the best player in the world and pointing to his World Cup performance as evidence of that status.

Flick reflected on how quickly time moves before addressing Messi’s qualities directly. He described sadness at the news alongside admiration for what he called a fantastic career. Flick commented on Messi before discussing Barcelona’s defensive approach ahead of the match against Rayo Vallecano.

Lionel Messi celebrating a goal while playing for the Argentina national team.

Flick’s Focus Returns to Barcelona’s Defense

Before the match against Rayo Vallecano, Flick made two changes in defence. Jules Koundé played at right-back in place of Eric García, while Andreas Christensen partnered Pau Cubarsí in central defence. Xavi Espart again played at left-back, with João Cancelo and Alejandro Balde initially on the bench.

Jules Koundé competes for FC Barcelona in a home match.

Flick stressed the importance of collective defensive work rather than individual efforts. He said the team had found that difficult the previous season and that a lack of commitment makes matches difficult to win while also preventing opponents from being kept out. He added that he was happy with Barcelona’s defensive performance in the first two league games.

Messi Tribute and Barcelona’s Preparations

Flick’s comments linked his appreciation of Messi’s international career with Barcelona’s immediate preparations for Rayo Vallecano. He described Messi as the best player in the world and said the Argentine had demonstrated that at the World Cup.

Barcelona’s focus then returned to the pitch, where Flick’s defensive selections and emphasis on team commitment formed part of the build-up to the Rayo Vallecano fixture.