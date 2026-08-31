Atlético Madrid have submitted an official bid to Juventus for Jonathan David, according to Canadian Soccer Daily, relaying reporting from Fabrizio Romano. The proposal is described as an initial loan deal with a buy option, with talks ongoing about the finer details rather than an agreed transfer.

Romano added that David, the 26-year-old Canada international, is open to joining Los Colchoneros, though the move is said to depend on Atlético’s final decision.

Jonathan David celebrates during a Juventus match.

Why David’s Juventus Future Is Uncertain

David is only into his first season in Turin and, according to the source, has not lived up to the expectations attached to his arrival in Serie A. That underwhelming start has fuelled transfer speculation, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace all linked to David in recent weeks.

The uncertainty around his position comes as Atlético continue to assess their striker options. Juventus, for their part, are reported to need a replacement striker secured before giving any exit the green light.

Loan, Buy Option and the Clubs’ Positions

As things stand, the structure on the table is a loan with an option to buy rather than a straight permanent sale, while details of the proposal remain under discussion. Romano’s earlier reporting on Sunday, as relayed by the source, suggested Juventus were open to negotiating, with contacts ongoing between all parties involved.

Any David deal ultimately hinges on Juventus lining up their own replacement before sanctioning his departure.

The Álvarez Decision Adds to Atlético’s Striker Puzzle

Complicating matters further is Atlético’s ongoing situation with Julián Álvarez, who has been set a deadline by the club to decide whether he stays or leaves for Arsenal. Sky Sports have reported that Álvarez is intent on joining Barcelona, though that claim comes from Sky Sports rather than Atlético directly.

Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid.

Whatever Álvarez decides could affect the wider set of moves needed for David to leave Juventus, with the source framing his situation as a potential trigger for squad reshuffling before the window shuts.

What Happens Next

Atlético now have to decide whether to push the loan-with-option proposal over the line, with talks between the clubs and other involved parties continuing. Juventus, meanwhile, still need to secure a replacement forward before clearing David to leave, and both sides face a limited period to complete any deal before the window closes.