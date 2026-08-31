Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign striker Gabriel Jesus, according to Fabrizio Romano. The reported fee stands at €10m plus add-ons, with Jesus due to undergo a medical.

The move follows Barcelona’s summer-long search for a new centre-forward, which has taken several turns.

Barcelona Turn to Gabriel Jesus After Julián Álvarez Pursuit Stalls

Jesus is the latest name to emerge in Barcelona’s search for a striker after their pursuit of Julián Álvarez stalled. Atlético Madrid made clear they would not sell the Argentine to their La Liga rivals.

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Álvarez returned to training with Atlético on Sunday, with reports suggesting he had accepted that he would have to remain with Diego Simeone’s side for the time being. Barcelona have subsequently turned their attention to Jesus, who has been linked with an Arsenal exit after falling behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Barcelona had already secured surprise transfers for Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi earlier in the window, and Jesus could become another arrival if the reported agreement is completed.

What Arsenal’s Latest Comments Add

Arteta was asked this week about the futures of both Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, and hinted that both players could leave. His comments focused on Martinelli rather than directly confirming a Jesus departure.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a press conference.

Arteta said that difficult discussions can be necessary and stressed Arsenal’s affection for Martinelli, adding that any outcome would be agreed by everyone involved.

What This Means for Barcelona

If completed, the move would give Barcelona another attacking option after Atlético blocked their pursuit of Álvarez. Jesus would arrive from Arsenal, where he is currently behind Havertz and Gyökeres in the forward pecking order.

The potential arrival would follow Barcelona’s other recent attacking additions and comes as the club continues to assess its striker recruitment plans.

Medical Is the Next Step

For now, the reported next step is a medical with Barcelona. The agreement remains reported pending that medical.