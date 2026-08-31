Atlético Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday, with Álex Baena scoring twice in a first half that settled the contest well before the break, according to MARCA’s live match report. The result moved Diego Simeone’s side provisionally to the top of La Liga, pending the rest of the round.

Baena, who operated as a false nine at times and moved between midfield and attack, led Atlético’s early charge. He scored twice as Simeone’s side built a decisive advantage before half-time.

Atlético’s first-half burst decides the match

Baena opened the scoring early before Ademola Lookman doubled the lead. Baena then added his second from distance to make it 3-0 at the interval, a scoreline from which Sevilla did not recover despite improving after the break.

Alex Baena competes for the ball during a match against Atletico Madrid.

Miguel Sierra pulled one back for Sevilla midway through the second half with a volley, but the hosts could not find a way back into the game. It was the first defeat of the season for Luis García Plaza’s side, who had won their opening two matches, while Atlético have now scored seven goals across their first three league fixtures.

Managers and players assess the performance

Simeone said his side had done good recovery and transition work, adding that Atlético lost energy in the second half as Sevilla’s pressure grew. On Baena, Simeone pointed to the confidence the midfielder has carried since winning the World Cup, saying the team now needs to keep demanding that level from him.

Diego Simeone reflects from the technical area during an Atletico Madrid match.

Baena said Atlético had been effective in the first half and conceded little at the back, adding that being a World Cup winner had boosted his self-belief. Simeone said Julián Álvarez is going through his own personal process and that the club will continue supporting him while hoping he can help the team on the pitch.

García Plaza was left frustrated by a penalty appeal involving Kike Salas and Hjulmand. Sevilla appealed for a spot-kick, but the referee consulted VAR and decided not to award one. Kike Salas backed his manager’s view afterward. The result comes after Atlético’s draw with Villarreal and their opening win over Málaga, discussed in Football España’s coverage of that match, continuing a strong start to the campaign.