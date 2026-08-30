Leandro Paredes has complained about the 10-match ban he received for his part in the brawl that followed the 2026 World Cup final, according to Barca Blaugranes. The Argentina player says Gavi punched him in the chest during the melee and considers his own punishment exaggerated by comparison. He said he plans to appeal in the hope that the sanction can be reduced.

What happened after the final whistle

The chaos erupted after Spain’s World Cup final win over Argentina on July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a game and its aftermath covered in detail at the time. FIFA sanctioned four Argentina players, including Paredes. Reports from the scene had Paredes grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat before wrestling with Gavi and appearing to strike the Barcelona midfielder in the face.

Leandro Paredes during a session with the Argentina national team.

Paredes questions the disparity in punishment

Paredes argues that the punishments do not add up. He points out that Gavi, who he says punched him in the chest during the scuffle, received a one-match ban, while he was handed a 10-match suspension. Paredes said he plans to appeal and wants to find out whether the length of his ban can be reduced.

Gavi’s side of the story

Gavi received a one-match ban for his role in the confrontation, a punishment far lighter than the one handed to Paredes. After the incident, the Barcelona midfielder said the scenes did not project a good image of the sport, but added that he did not think Paredes and his Argentina teammates should be suspended.

Gavi representing the Spain national team during a match.

A dispute over proportionality

Paredes is making the case that the sanctions were disproportionate: a 10-match ban for him and a one-match ban for Gavi, the player he says struck him first. Whether an appeal changes the length of the suspension remains unresolved.