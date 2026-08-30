Barcelona have confirmed an agreement with Real Sociedad for the transfer of young defender Héctor Fort. The deal is reportedly worth around €8m, with Barcelona retaining a buy-back option and a percentage of any future sale involving the player.

Fort begins a new chapter

Fort spent over a decade in Barcelona’s system after progressing through the club’s academy, but was unable to cement a place in the first team. He spent last season on loan at Elche and now joins Real Sociedad in search of regular football and a new challenge.

Héctor Fort training with FC Barcelona.

Fort was spotted at Real Sociedad on Saturday to watch the Basque side’s La Liga match against Espanyol before the move was confirmed. He has signed a contract with his new club until 2031.

Transfer terms

Barcelona have confirmed that the agreement includes a buy-back option and a percentage of any future sale. The reported fee is around €8m, while the club’s retained rights leave open the possibility of benefiting from a future transfer involving Fort.

The move ends Fort’s long association with Barcelona, while giving Real Sociedad a defender on a long-term contract. After his loan spell at Elche, Fort will now look to establish himself with the Basque club.

Further Barcelona departures expected

Fort is one of several players moving on in the final days of the transfer window. Toni Fernandez is expected to complete a move to Venezia shortly, while Marc Casado has been linked with RB Leipzig and Besiktas ahead of his expected departure.

Marc Casadó playing for FC Barcelona.

For Barcelona, Fort’s transfer brings an end to his time at the club while preserving a buy-back option and a share of a potential future sale. For the defender, the focus now turns to his opportunity at Real Sociedad.