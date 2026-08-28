Barcelona have renewed contact with FC Twente over 18-year-old defender Ruud Nijstad, according to Voetbal International. The Blaugrana could make a late bid before the transfer window closes, while Álvaro Cortés is departing the club for Royal Antwerp.

Renewed interest after Cortés’ exit

Barcelona’s links to Nijstad are not new. Talk of interest in the youngster emerged last season, and it has resurfaced in the final days of the transfer window as Cortés heads to Royal Antwerp.

Ruud Nijstad poses with his FC Twente jersey at the stadium.

Voetbal International reports that Barcelona have contacted FC Twente again to discuss a potential move for the young defender. The report leaves open the possibility of a late bid for Nijstad.

Van den Brom addresses the speculation

FC Twente coach John van den Brom was asked about the rumours before his side’s match against Qarabag on Thursday. He indicated that he had read the reports but could do little with them, and said he felt it was unfortunate for the story to emerge on matchday.

Van den Brom also noted that Nijstad is 18 and can sometimes feel insecure, which he described as understandable at his age. He said reports of this kind do not help, though they could also lead the player to think he is good enough for a move to Barcelona. His comments addressed the speculation and its timing rather than the terms of any potential offer.

Nijstad’s view on a Barcelona move

Nijstad has previously spoken about his future. Before the start of the season, he said he was not yet thinking about a move to Barcelona because he did not believe he would break into the first team at this stage.

He has also said that his ultimate dream is to play alongside Pau Cubarsí. That ambition has continued to accompany reports linking the FC Twente defender with Barcelona.

Pau Cubarsí competes for FC Barcelona.

What happens next

Barcelona’s renewed contact with FC Twente has brought Nijstad back into focus in the closing days of the window. For now, Voetbal International reports contact over a potential move and the possibility of a late bid, while van den Brom has voiced his concern about the impact and timing of the rumours.