Barcelona beat Athletic Club 2-0 on Thursday night, with Raphinha opening the scoring to take his tally to three goals in his first two games of the season. Speaking to DAZN afterwards, Hansi Flick discussed Raphinha’s role as a No. 9 and praised Xavi Espart following his performance on the left.

Flick said he does not know whether Raphinha will remain Barcelona’s No. 9 for the rest of the campaign. The coach said the priority is for the team’s attacking plan to work, regardless of who occupies the central role.

Flick praises Raphinha’s qualities

Flick highlighted Raphinha’s dynamism, runs off the ball and intensity as qualities that suit the role. He also said Barcelona played a great game and created many scoring chances despite scoring only twice.

Raphinha celebrates during an FC Barcelona match.

The Barcelona coach added that avoiding concessions is important and acknowledged that his side lacked some composure in certain situations while leading 1-0.

Espart earns praise after left-sided performance

Flick was also complimentary about Espart after the youngster’s display on the left. He praised Espart’s technique and his ability to handle situations in both attack and defence.

Hansi Flick pictured with the FC Barcelona crest.

Flick said Espart’s performance on the left wing surprised him, while describing him as a fantastic player with room to improve. Espart wore his new No. 12 shirt on Thursday after his promotion to the first team.

Flick’s comments underlined his approval of Raphinha’s qualities in the central role and Espart’s contribution on the left against Athletic Club.