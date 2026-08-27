Hansi Flick confirmed that Rodri is set to make his Barcelona debut against Athletic Club, while Gavi will miss the match after sustaining a knee problem. Flick said Gavi may need about a week to recover before returning.

Rodri set for first Barcelona appearance

Rodri is a new Barcelona signing and did not feature in the LaLiga opener against Elche. Ahead of the Athletic Club match, Flick said the plan was for the Spain international to play a few minutes, pointing to a substitute appearance rather than a start.

Rodri celebrates with the UEFA Nations League trophy representing Spain.

Flick has identified Rodri as a future partner for Pedri in Barcelona’s double pivot. The coach said he was looking forward to seeing the two play together for the club, according to Barcawelt.

Midfield options

Rodri’s potential introduction would add another option in central midfield. Marc Bernal is also available for the role, while Eric García and Xavi Espart are further alternatives named in the squad.

Flick has highlighted Rodri’s experience and leadership, while also outlining the value of a pairing with Pedri in helping Barcelona control possession and their opponents.

Gavi’s recovery

Gavi was replaced by Pedri at half-time against Elche after suffering a knee bruise. Flick said the midfielder was feeling much better than he had immediately after the match, but indicated that he could require around a week to recover.

Gavi posing in the FC Barcelona home jersey.

With Gavi unavailable against Athletic Club, Pedri is expected to take his place in the starting lineup. Rodri, meanwhile, is in line to make his first appearance for Barcelona in the same fixture.