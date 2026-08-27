Alvaro Morata is reportedly closing in on a loan move to Leganes from Como, with sources close to the Spanish forward confirming that the operation is being negotiated, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 33-year-old has struggled to establish himself under Cesc Fabregas at Como and could return to Spanish football in the Segunda Division.

Why Morata is edging towards the exit at Como

Morata has failed to win a regular starting role at Como, and the expected arrival of Moise Kean would further limit his path to minutes. With his future in Serie A uncertain, the forward has been linked with several clubs, but Leganes has emerged as his reported destination.

Alvaro Morata representing the Spanish national team.

According to the Cadena COPE radio programme El Larguero, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Morata’s priority is to live in the Spanish capital. That preference is said to be behind his choice of Leganes.

How the loan structure is taking shape

Sources close to Morata told Mundo Deportivo that the operation is currently being negotiated. The report said that a move is not straightforward because Leganes are a Segunda Division club, but added that Morata is keen to live in Madrid.

If the move is completed, Mundo Deportivo reported that Morata would join Leganes on loan from Como and could become the club’s number nine for the season.

The proposed move would take a former Spain international and former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid player to the second tier. Its completion remains dependent on the ongoing negotiations.

What this would mean for Leganes’ promotion push

Leganes are aiming for promotion to the Primera Division this season. A loan deal for Morata would add an experienced forward to their squad as they pursue that objective.

The Estadio Municipal Butarque, home ground of CD Leganés.

What happens next

The operation remains unresolved, with those close to Morata describing it as an active negotiation rather than a completed deal. Attention now turns to whether the proposed move can be completed, with Morata’s preference to live in Madrid reportedly central to his willingness to join Leganes.