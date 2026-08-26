Barcelona have decided to promote academy defender Xavi Espart to the first team after the 19-year-old impressed Hansi Flick and the club’s sporting management during pre-season, according to Mundo Deportivo. Sporting director Deco also approved of Espart’s performances.

From No. 36 to No. 12

Espart wore the No. 36 shirt when he started Barcelona’s opening La Liga match against Elche at left-back, as the champions secured a 5-0 victory. He will now wear the No. 12 shirt for La Liga.

Xavi Espart posing in the FC Barcelona home kit.

Flick has been impressed by Espart’s versatility and professionalism, while Deco’s approval followed the teenager’s performances.

Versatility behind the decision

Espart can operate at right-back, left-back, defensive midfield and central midfield, giving Flick another flexible option across several areas of the pitch.

That positional range has been an important part of Espart’s rise, allowing him to offer cover in defence and midfield.

What comes next

Espart’s promotion represents Barcelona’s confidence in the youngster as he begins his first-team career. His switch to the No. 12 shirt follows his first La Liga start and recognises the impression he has made during pre-season.