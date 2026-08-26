Young Barcelona academy defender training on the pitch after earning first-team promotion
Barcelona

Xavi Espart’s versatility earns Barcelona first-team promotion

Barcelona have decided to promote academy defender Xavi Espart to the first team after the 19-year-old impressed Hansi Flick and the club’s sporting management during pre-season, according to Mundo Deportivo. Sporting director Deco also approved of Espart’s performances.

From No. 36 to No. 12

Espart wore the No. 36 shirt when he started Barcelona’s opening La Liga match against Elche at left-back, as the champions secured a 5-0 victory. He will now wear the No. 12 shirt for La Liga.

Portrait of Xavi Espart wearing a FC Barcelona home jersey against a red and blue background
Xavi Espart posing in the FC Barcelona home kit.

Flick has been impressed by Espart’s versatility and professionalism, while Deco’s approval followed the teenager’s performances.

Versatility behind the decision

Espart can operate at right-back, left-back, defensive midfield and central midfield, giving Flick another flexible option across several areas of the pitch.

That positional range has been an important part of Espart’s rise, allowing him to offer cover in defence and midfield.

What comes next

Espart’s promotion represents Barcelona’s confidence in the youngster as he begins his first-team career. His switch to the No. 12 shirt follows his first La Liga start and recognises the impression he has made during pre-season.

Tomás Reyes Posted by

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News