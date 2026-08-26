Real Betis Balompié and Hull City are edging closer to an agreement for academy winger Pablo García, according to El Correo Web. The outlet reported that the deal could be worth close to €5 million in fixed terms plus variables, with Betis seeking to retain a percentage of the winger’s rights in a future sale.

How the talks reached this point

Hull’s interest in García is not new. The newly promoted Premier League club had already made its intentions known to the player’s camp the previous week, while other clubs had shown interest over the summer without making a serious move, El Correo Web reported.

Talks intensified in recent hours after Hull formally submitted its proposal, with the two clubs said to be close in their positions. García, who has completed his development in Betis’s Heliópolis academy, was one of the notable performers in Manuel Pellegrini’s preseason squad, scoring three goals and providing an assist. Competition in the squad and limited involvement during the previous season had made it difficult for him to secure a regular place in the first team.

Pablo García celebrating with Real Betis.

Fee structure remains under discussion

While El Correo Web framed the operation around a fixed fee of roughly €5 million plus variables, a separate report published the following day by Mundo Betis said Betis were seeking more than €8 million while retaining a significant stake in García’s rights. Mundo Betis described a proposed structure in which Betis would sell 50% for €5 million, with an obligation to buy a further 20% for €3 million and additional bonuses that could take the total higher.

As of August 25, Fútbol Fantasy reported that Betis had communicated its conditions to Hull and was awaiting a response. The report said the operation had slowed because of differences between the clubs.

Why Betis want to retain a stake

For Betis, a sale of García would represent a significant capital gain because he completed his formation at the club’s academy. The club’s intention to retain a percentage would allow it to benefit from a future sale.

A conceptual architectural rendering of the redesigned Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Hull have targeted García as part of their search for young talent with room to develop following promotion to the Premier League. The terms under discussion, however, remain a key part of the negotiations.

What happens next

Fútbol Fantasy reported that, while no agreement had been reached, García remained under Pellegrini’s orders and travelled with the Betis squad for the match against Valencia at Mestalla. The same report said that any departure depended on an agreement between the two clubs.