Dominik Livakovic, the Croatian international, touched down in Barcelona on Tuesday afternoon to complete the final stages of his move to the club. A medical at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Sport. Once the medical is completed, the remaining details of his transfer can move forward.

Barcelona Move Early to Secure Their Goalkeeping Future

Barcelona have moved early as they seek to have their goalkeeping plans in place before Wojciech Szczesny’s contract situation becomes urgent. Barca Universal reports that Deco and the sporting department view the operation as one that serves both the present and the future, rather than a reactive deadline signing.

Wojciech Szczęsny presents his new goalkeeper kit upon joining FC Barcelona.

The move is part of Barcelona’s longer-term planning in goal. The club see Livakovic as a potential long-term solution, although his immediate role remains undecided.

What This Means for Barcelona’s Goalkeeping Plans

What is not yet settled, according to Barca Universal, is where Livakovic will play this season. Barcelona are considering two routes: sending him on loan to secure regular minutes before bringing him back when Szczesny’s contract ends, or keeping him at the club to work daily under Hansi Flick and integrate into the squad’s system immediately.

Dominik Livakovic reacts during a match for the Croatia national team.

Both options present different considerations. A loan could provide regular football and match sharpness ahead of a larger role, while remaining at Barcelona would allow the coaching staff to work with him from the start. No final decision has been made, and the days after his arrival could be as important as the signing itself.

Other outlets, including Sportsmole, have reported that Barcelona intend to send Livakovic on loan. Barca Universal, however, describes both a loan and an immediate role under Flick as options still under discussion.

What Happens Next

The immediate next step is Livakovic’s medical at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Wednesday, followed by the remaining procedures for his signing. The decision over his destination for the 2026-27 season is expected after his arrival rather than at the moment of the transfer.