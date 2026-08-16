Barcelona are expecting Julián Álvarez to publicly declare his desire to leave Atlético Madrid now that the World Cup has concluded, according to SPORT. The report claims the Blaugrana have set July 31 as an internal deadline, after which they will turn their attention to alternative forwards if there is no meaningful progress.

Why Barcelona are waiting on a public stance

SPORT’s report claims Álvarez deliberately avoided addressing his club future during the tournament, wary of creating a distraction within Argentina’s camp. With the World Cup finished, Barcelona now believe the Argentine striker is ready to take a firmer public position after growing frustrated with Atlético Madrid’s refusal to sanction a sale.

Julian Alvarez representing the Argentina national team.

Álvarez is reportedly unhappy that Atlético’s hierarchy has declared him not for sale under any circumstances, despite an alleged promise that he would be free to leave at the end of the season if he wished. Barcelona believe a public statement from the 26-year-old could pile pressure on Los Colchoneros and force the door open for negotiations, though whether Álvarez is willing to go that far remains the key uncertainty in the saga.

Atlético’s resistance and Barcelona’s patience

Álvarez remains Barcelona’s priority attacking target this summer, but the club are unwilling to let the pursuit drag on indefinitely. According to SPORT, the Catalan side have quietly set July 31 as the point at which they will begin pursuing alternative options in earnest if no breakthrough materialises before then.

What happens if the deadline passes

Álvarez has been strongly linked with Barcelona throughout the summer and recently helped Argentina reach the World Cup final. Barcelona’s July 31 deadline leaves limited time for progress in their pursuit of the forward.

Should the July 31 marker pass without movement, Barcelona will begin pursuing alternative options, according to SPORT. For now, the saga hinges less on figures and fees than on whether Álvarez himself is prepared to force the issue publicly, something he has so far avoided doing.