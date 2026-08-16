Cristian Romero has completed his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid, with both clubs confirming the deal. Sources told ESPN that Spurs will receive €35 million plus €5m in variables for the centre-back, who has signed a five-year contract with Los Colchoneros.

Five years in north London come to an end

Romero joined Tottenham initially on loan from Atalanta in 2021 and went on to make 156 appearances, scoring 13 goals across five seasons. He helped Spurs qualify for the Champions League and starred as Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar.

Cristian Romero playing for Tottenham Hotspur.

During an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign in which pressure mounted on head coach Ange Postecoglou, Romero made frequent thinly veiled criticisms of the board over a perceived lack of ambition. He later produced a string of outstanding displays to inspire Tottenham to European success in Bilbao.

Romero’s departure follows Tottenham’s summer arrivals of centre-backs Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Joining Simeone’s Atletico

Romero joins an Atletico squad managed by fellow Argentinian Diego Simeone. The team also includes three of his teammates from Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final: Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Juan Musso.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during a match.

Speaking to his new club, Romero said he was pleased and happy to join a huge club. He said he arrived with the mentality he has always had and wanted to write his name into the club’s history by winning something. He also described his playing style as a perfect fit for Atletico and noted that several of his Argentina teammates are at the club.

A turbulent final chapter at Tottenham

Romero’s final season at Tottenham was difficult. After being named permanent captain during the 2025-26 campaign, he served four different suspensions and was critical of the club’s hierarchy on several occasions before a knee injury in April curtailed his season with Spurs in the relegation zone.

He was allowed to fly to Argentina to continue his rehabilitation, a decision that prompted a backlash from supporters. Romero returned in time to watch Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Everton, which secured Premier League survival.

New head coach Roberto De Zerbi gave Romero the green light to move on, ending years of links with the LaLiga club. The defender has now joined Atletico on a five-year contract.